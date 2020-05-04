Kasi mask business booms as articles are snapped up

Township businesses are thriving by selling face masks in droves ever since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that on level 4 every person should wear face masks as a way of fighting the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

The level 4 came into place on Friday as Ramaphosa relaxes some of the lockdown restrictions.

Things have not been different for Xolile Gantsho, the owner of Tele Tele wear in Springs, Ekurhuleni. He said his company manufactured more than 1,000 masks a day.

"We are a company that designs and manufactures branded fashion wear and school uniforms, we saw a gap in the market. Our customers were always asking us to make them face masks," Gantsho told Sowetan.