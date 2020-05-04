Bronkhorstspruit Hospital welcomes mobile testing laboratory and Covid-19 testing kits donation
Bronkhorstspruit Hospital is one of the health facilities that have been struggling with testing kits for Covid-19.
However, that is a thing of the past as on Monday, Black Royalty Mineral (BRM) donated a mobile testing laboratory to the hospital, 1,500 Covid-19 testing kits, sanitising booth with thermo graphic bullet body temperature measurement camera and also food parcels for those who will require self-isolation.
Last week, the small mining town which is 50km East of Pretoria had three confirmed cases of Covid-19. The hospital’s CEO Phumzile Mathibela said the donations came at the right time for them.
“We had challenges when it came to testing our patients as we had to send their tests to other laboratories around Tshwane which meant that we had a backlog when it came to test results. Our patients had to wait for 48 hours before getting their results. We also did not have enough space to keep patients in our facility,” she said.
Mathibela said patients will now wait for 24 hours before they can get their results. “This will not only benefit us, but also other health facilities can refer patients to us for testing. They also donated PPE for the frontline workers, who can now do their job freely as they are well protected,” Mathibela said.
BRM’s CEO Ndavhe Mareda said they operate in Bronkhorstspruit area where surrounding community members, including their employees get services at the hospital.
“In order to fight the virus we need to know how many people are affected. This will make it easier for the hospital to do their tests. When one walks inside the sanitising booth, it can immediately detect if there is a problem. It turns green if the person is fine and it turns red if your body temperature warrants for further examinations,” Mareda said.
Mareda said unemployment rate is also very high at Bronkhorstspruit area which is why they also donated food parcels.
“The food parcels are meant for people who are placed on self-isolation. We understand that most of these people are unemployed and will have no one to look after them, hence we have asked the hospital to step in, in this regard,” he said.
