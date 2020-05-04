Bronkhorstspruit Hospital welcomes mobile testing laboratory and Covid-19 testing kits donation

Bronkhorstspruit Hospital is one of the health facilities that have been struggling with testing kits for Covid-19.

However, that is a thing of the past as on Monday, Black Royalty Mineral (BRM) donated a mobile testing laboratory to the hospital, 1,500 Covid-19 testing kits, sanitising booth with thermo graphic bullet body temperature measurement camera and also food parcels for those who will require self-isolation.

Last week, the small mining town which is 50km East of Pretoria had three confirmed cases of Covid-19. The hospital’s CEO Phumzile Mathibela said the donations came at the right time for them.

“We had challenges when it came to testing our patients as we had to send their tests to other laboratories around Tshwane which meant that we had a backlog when it came to test results. Our patients had to wait for 48 hours before getting their results. We also did not have enough space to keep patients in our facility,” she said.