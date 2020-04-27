Ministers delay decision on return to schools, tertiary education
Students and school pupils are still in the dark about their schooling as the update by both ministers of higher education & training Blade Nzimande and basic education Angie Motshekga which was meant to take place on Monday has been postponed.
The two ministers were supposed to give an update on their areas of work in relation to the Covid-19 lockdown.
The update was due after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday last week that the country will move from level 5 to level 4 on Friday May 1 and it also comes after weeks of speculation on the re-opening of schools and institutions of higher learning.
Basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the briefing has been postponed for later this week.
“The postponement is necessitated by the need to align with other interventions that are to be taken by the national command council later this week. We have noted the debate and discussion on the postponed briefing. At this stage we are tracking the infection rate of the coronavirus. We are monitoring the behaviour of the people in relation to the regulations. We said from the start that compliance with regulations would determine the next course of action,” Mhlanga said.
He said the decision on education will be based on the assessment done daily.
“Whatever criticism you level against the department, do keep in mind that we are dealing with a dangerous virus which has killed people already. The department had never published a date for the re-opening of schools. We are in a situation where we are expected to reconcile clashing views into a position that will serve the interest of everyone. For now let's allow the national coronavirus command council to deliberate on these matters and also lead us,” he said.
