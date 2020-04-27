Ministers delay decision on return to schools, tertiary education.

Students and school pupils are still in the dark about their schooling as the update by both ministers of higher education & training Blade Nzimande and basic education Angie Motshekga which was meant to take place on Monday has been postponed.

The two ministers were supposed to give an update on their areas of work in relation to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The update was due after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday last week that the country will move from level 5 to level 4 on Friday May 1 and it also comes after weeks of speculation on the re-opening of schools and institutions of higher learning.

Basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the briefing has been postponed for later this week.