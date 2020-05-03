SABC launches new channel to benefit pupils
As the result of the Covid-19 global scourge which has impacted the country's education system, SABC has launched a new TV channel which is meant to benefit all pupils.
The new TV channel known as SABC Education will go live tomorrow and will initially be available on YouTube and digital terrestrial television.
Group chief executive officer, Madoda Mxakwe, said the launch of the channel is timely as the nation requires these interventions to fill gaps that have been created by Covid-19 related adjustments.
"In particular, this initiative will ensure that education and learning continues outside the traditional classroom environment," Mxakwe said.
Mxakwe said it was worth noting that the SABC Education channel is a long-term project that is targeted at foundation, intermediate, high school as well as civic and tertiary education categories.
"The introduction of the SABC Education channel is in line with our education strategy which has been in the pipeline for some time," Mxakwe said.
He said the core content will be broadcast in a customary manner while ancillary programming will stream via digital platforms. The digital streaming of the channel will be carried using the SABC Education portal, SABC Education Virtual Academy, social media such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and other SABC channel websites.
Mxakwe said in line with the corporation's mandate, the new channel will broadcast public service content from the department of education, educational programmes currently available on SABC 1, 2, 3 and archived material produced by the SABC on a limited basis.
