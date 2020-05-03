SABC launches new channel to benefit pupils.

As the result of the Covid-19 global scourge which has impacted the country's education system, SABC has launched a new TV channel which is meant to benefit all pupils.

The new TV channel known as SABC Education will go live tomorrow and will initially be available on YouTube and digital terrestrial television.

Group chief executive officer, Madoda Mxakwe, said the launch of the channel is timely as the nation requires these interventions to fill gaps that have been created by Covid-19 related adjustments.

"In particular, this initiative will ensure that education and learning continues outside the traditional classroom environment," Mxakwe said.