Eastern Cape municipality probes use of speaker's car for illegal sale of alcohol

The driver of the municipal speaker at Matatiele local municipality in the Eastern Cape might find himself in hot water after allegations that he was caught red-handed selling alcohol and delivering it using the speaker Nomasomi Mshuqwana’s car.

A source who wanted to remain anonymous said she called the driver on Saturday to order alcohol.

“I ordered alcohol over the phone and he charged me R1,000 for a case of beer and R900 for a bottle of Red Label [whiskey]. We were to meet in town at Maluti after 7pm. I was shocked when he arrived driving a car allocated to Nomasomi Mshuqwana, the municipal speaker. ... I then decided to immediately report the issue to the municipality officials,” she said.

DA councillor Wongekile Potwana said they were disappointed by the driver’s alleged conduct.

“The speaker has broken the lockdown regulations by giving a car to her bodyguard/driver to go and sell alcohol. I fail to understand how she gave the keys to her driver if she was at home. ... the law should take its course,” he said.

Mshuqwana was not available to comment as both her cellphones were off.

Acting municipal manager Vuyo Mlokothi said the municipality was investigating the alleged abuse of a municipal vehicle.

“The matter was brought to my attention on Saturday by two councillors who caught the driver in the act. I immediately informed the police to follow up on the matter but they did not find anything. At the moment we are following up on the leads that we are receiving and I have written to the driver to get his side of the story. I think it is only fair that we get his version of events before we can take action as the municipality,” Mlokothi said.