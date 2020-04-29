1,000 families benefit from food parcels donated by taxi association

Girly Nyaloku and her grandchildren were looking forward to eating a decent meal after they have had to survive on porridge with no sugar.

Nyaloku, 65, was one of 1,000 families from Ivory 3 and Themba Khoza informal settlements outside Ivory Park who received food parcels from the Ivory Park Taxi Association (Ipta) and Kaalfontein Engen garage.

“I stay with my two grandchildren and the government grant money that we get is not enough to last us the whole month. The children are at home the whole day [and] as a result they are forever eating. The food parcels came at the right time and hopefully it will last us till the next pay date,” she said.

Another grandmother Elsie Solindawo, 63, said things were difficult for families in her community.

“You can't even ask the neighbours for help because we are all going through the same situation. We had been waiting for government grants but nothing happened; these parcels came at the right time for us. Imagine the pain of seeing your children going to bed on an empty stomach and you don’t even have a plan for them,” she said.