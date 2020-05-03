Amcu says court order will ensure safety of mineworkers during Covid-19

The interim SOP is based on the recommendations of prominent health experts.

“This SOP will really assist us in the meantime while we engage on the national process to be completed by May 18 2020.

“Our biggest fear was about mineworkers in congested areas like cages and underground conveyancing, and this was also addressed by the SOP,” Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa said.

The union went to court to compel the department to set minimum standards for health and safety at mines during the Covid-19 pandemic. The case was heard on Wednesday and Thursday and the court order was handed down on Friday.

Mathunjwa said the union will now monitor the compliance of mines with the standards contained in the SOP.

He said as a result of the court order on Friday, the lives and livelihoods of mineworkers could be protected.