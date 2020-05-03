Lake Victoria's surging water levels threaten hydro dams - Uganda

Lake Victoria's water levels have surged to their highest level in more than half a century after about eight months of relentless downpours, posing a threat to Uganda's hydropower plants, the country said on Friday.

The east African country relies almost entirely on four hydroelectric power dams on the River Nile, which is fed by the lake, and any threat to this energy infrastructure has major economic consequences.

Uganda's water and environment minister, Sam Cheptoris, said intense rains that started around August last year had raised Victoria's water levels to just under 13.4 meters, a mark last recorded in 1964.

"The increased water level is causing dislodgement of papyrus mats ... resulting into huge mass of floating islands which are dangerous to hydropower infrastructure," Cheptoris said.