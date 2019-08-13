Lonmin's wage offer a slap in the face of workers: AMCU

South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union is disappointed by a wage offer for workers at Lonmin, which was acquired by Sibanye-Stillwater this year.

"We are utterly disappointed with the offer at Sibanye-Stillwater Lonmin," Joseph Mathunjwa told a news conference, describing the offer as a "slap in the face".

Mathunjwa said that workers at Lonmin had been offered annual wage increases of R300 for the first year, R350 for the second year and R400 for the third year, lower than other miners in South Africa.

"We feel that Sibanye is trying to provoke us into a strike," Mathunjwa said. "We haven't declared a strike yet ...we are still negotiating."