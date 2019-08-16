Mixed feelings about Marikana today

Thousands of workers in Marikana still live in shacks while some are renting rooms or backyard rooms. Most of the workers Sowetan spoke to said they were desperately looking for affordable and decent housing options which were very few.

Dibete Ramole, 52, from Mafeteng in Lesotho, a rock drill operator, said he did not like living in a shack but he had limited options.

"I would like a proper house, similar to the flats near the mine. I can't continue to live like this," Ramole said.

Xolani Nzuza, an Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) shop steward, was among those in the forefront of the 2012 strike over salary increases. He still lives in a rented room.

Amcu became the dominant union in the platinum sector following the massacre.

Nzuza said he's renting out a room because he couldn't get a space in the newly-built flats for which he had also registered.

"My name is still far down on the list, so I don't have any hope of finding space in the flats," Nzuza said.

He said although there were few rock drill operators who still earned under R12,500, better salaries was all they had to show since 2012.

"The lowest earner must be taking around R10,500... but besides that what else has improved? Nothing," he said.

Lebohang Maswenyane, 43, from Berea in Lesotho, also lives in a rented shack. He lambasted the mine for unnecessarily investing in expensive flats.

"Why would a mine build flats like that while all we needed was just basic and decent housing," Maswenyane said. He said his name was also far down on the list and it would take years before he got allocated a place.

"Dust gets into my shack all the time, when it's cold the shack turns into a fridge; when it's hot it becomes an oven. I can't continue to live like this."