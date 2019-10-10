Chrome mining giant sets up forensic probe after Amcu launches R7.5bn corruption case

In a statement issued a week after the papers were lodged, Samancor said that it was "aware of the allegations", but that the court application had not yet been served on the company.

"A decision by Samancor, the Samancor board and its recognised unions was taken to commission an independent investigation into the allegations by Amcu, of which most date back more than 10 years. Amcu, despite several failed attempts, is not a recognised union with Samancor.

"Samancor has taken legal advice on the allegations made by Amcu with the assistance of the so-called ‘brave whistle-blower’ who is requesting compensation for the information he provided. Samancor views this as malicious and opportunistic," the company said.