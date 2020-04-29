Amcu wants 'detailed, binding' standards to ensure safety of miners

“The conditions in which they work and their underlying conditions (caused largely by mining) place them at higher risk of contracting Covid-19, and of becoming seriously ill or dying if they do.

“And if mineworkers become ill, they will spread the disease to their communities and beyond,” Dodson argued.

He said a medical report compiled by a team of medical experts indicated that it was highly unlikely that there would not be deaths when miners returned to work.

“The process of returning to work will likely lead to death. The matter is profoundly urgent,” Dodson argued.

Miners, according to Dodson, are more susceptible to contracting Covid-19 as they operate in confined spaces where social distancing is difficult or impossible.

“Whether in moving between entrances or exits to different parts of a mine, in underground cages, in transport to and from mines, or in mine dormitories, it is impossible for mineworkers to avoid contact with others who may be infected,” said Dodson.

“Mineworkers are widely affected by lung diseases, including the hidden pandemics of pulmonary tuberculosis and pneumoconiosis. HIV/Aids is also more prevalent among mineworkers than in the general population.

“Both these facts render mineworkers particularly vulnerable to serious illness or death from Covid-19.”