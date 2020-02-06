Amcu leader pledges a fund for dead Lily mine workers

Mineworkers' union leader Joseph Mathunjwa says he will start a fund with his own salary to help retrieve the bodies of three Lily Mine workers who were trapped when the mine collapsed on February 5 2016.

Speaking at the fourth anniversary of the tragic incident that claimed the lives of Pretty Nkambule, Yvonne Mnisi and Solomon Nyarenda, Mathunjwa also promised to build their three families decent houses this year.

The three miners died when a lamp-room container they were working in as safety officers plunged down the mine.

Seventy-six other miners on duty that day were rescued through a shaft window.

There was drama yesterday at the anniversary event where an ANC branch chairperson at Lowscreek, Elfus Vilakazi, and a community member known only as Mavuso were manhandled and kicked out by former mineworkers.

At the same time Michael McChesney, the CEO of Vantage Gold Fields, which owns Lily Mine, stormed out when potential buyers of the mine, Fred Arendse of Siyakhula Sonke Empowerment Corporation, was called to speak on stage.