Good samaritans rescue farmworker and family

A Mpumalanga farmworker who had sleepless nights - wondering where her family's next meal would come from after being told she would not get paid during the Covid-19 lockdown - breathed a sigh of relief after she received food donations .

Agnes Shabangu's plight was first published by Sowetan less than a week ago and, since then, pledges for assistance have been coming through .

Shabangu, a mother of five, had said she wished her family could contract Covid-19 so they would be hospitalised and would be guaranteed food every day.

"It was not easy. My children would go fishing at a nearby river, but after we had eaten that fish, I would not sleep well thinking about what we would eat the following day," the 45-year-old said.