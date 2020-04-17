No food, no money, no job — how can we stay indoors? ask Brakpan residents

The Covid-19 lockdown in Tsakane township, Brakpan, is not obvious at first sight. People walk or stand in groups with no masks or gloves.

Young people play in the streets and the park. Warm food outlets in the township are busier than ever. Owners say business has gone up since the closure of restaurants at the local shopping mall.

When police or the army patrol, people quickly disappear into their homes only to reappear when the authorities are out of sight.

Mamsi Mokoena, who owns a fish and chips outlet, said she normally struggled to sell enough, but “the lockdown has turned out to be a blessing in disguise”.

“Life in the township is difficult staying indoors ... There is no food at home. I’m hungry as we speak. My family is also complaining of hunger,” said James Dhlamini, who was standing on the street hoping someone would hire him to do gardening for a day. “An anxious man can do nothing else but stand on the streets and make a plan for his family to eat.