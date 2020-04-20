Sowetan reader saves family from hunger

A Sowetan reader has donated food to a mother who had been struggling to feed her five children as she was unable to work.

The Mpumalanga department of social development also stepped in and handed over food parcels to the family.

On Friday, Sowetan ran a story about Agnes Shabangu, 45, who told the newspaper that she was unable to go to work and had no income due to the lockdown. As a result, they had run out of food and her hungry children walked 2km to the Komati River to catch fish.

Shabangu from Ntunda village, outside Malalane in Mpumalanga, told Sowetan that she wished she and her children would be hospitalised because they would get food.

A reader who was touched by her story contacted Sowetana and pledged to help.

Thembelihle Shabangu, originally from Driekoppies near Ntunda village who now lives in Cape Town, sent R1,500 to her sister.