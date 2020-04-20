Ramaphosa speaks out on poverty in the face of lockdown

Lockdown has revealed a true picture of the poverty lines in the country. This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa who, in his weekly newsletter, acknowledged that the need to lockdown the country in order to save lives from the coronavirus pandemic exposed the true state of poverty and inequality in the country.

He said the images of thousands of hunger-stricken South Africans queueing for food parcels while others lived in comfort laid bare the deep-rooted inequality in the country. He said although these were still the effects of apartheid, they were also a symptom of a fundamentally failing post-apartheid society.

“Our lockdown has revealed a very sad fault line in our society that reveals how grinding poverty, inequality and unemployment is tearing the fabric of our communities apart. There can be no greater anguish than that of a parent whose children cry out to them for food, but they have none to give.

“There can be no greater injustice than a society where some live in comfort and plenty, while others struggle at the margins to survive with little or nothing at all,” Ramaphosa said.

He also broke his silence over allegations that government officials were taking advantage of the state-sponsored relief measures by selling food parcels earmarked for the needy.

Describing the allegations as disgusting, Ramaphosa promised to deal “harshly” with the individuals concerned.

“We have also had to contend with allegations both disturbing and disgusting. A number of provinces have received reports that callous individuals, some of them allegedly government officials, are hoarding or selling food parcels earmarked for the needy and destitute, or diverting them to their friends and families,” Ramaphosa said.