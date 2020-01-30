Two Eskom workers, two foreigners arrested for theft in sting operation

Two Eskom employees and two foreigners employed by a scrap dealership were on Thursday arrested for allegedly stealing conductors in the far east of Johannesburg.

Following continued investigations and tip-offs, the police were able to make the arrests.

In a statement, Eskom said: “Our employees were tracked to a scrap metal dealership in the far east of Johannesburg, waiting in an Eskom truck loaded with aluminium conductor estimated to be worth R468,000 and intended to be delivered to the scrap yard.”

Police found more conductors in the scrap metal dealership.

Eskom's senior manager of maintenance and operations in Gauteng, Motlhabane Ramashi, said the four suspects would remain in police custody and appear in court soon.