Steel thieves down Fordsburg power pylons

Eskom technicians were busy with repair work in Fordsburg, south of Johannesburg, on Friday after thieves stole steel components, bringing down an electricity pylon along Main Reef Road.

"Eskom is currently replacing the stolen tower members as part of routine maintenance, and we are also replacing damaged lattice towers with mono poles as part of phasing out the infrastructure that is prone to theft," said the power utility in a statement.

According to Eskom, vandalism has been the main cause of the structure’s collapse.

"Eskom is concerned about the increase of repeated theft and vandalism on the pylons, as experienced with the recent collapse of a transmission tower in the Roodepoort area.

"This does not only compromise the integrity of the network, but also causes prolonged power supply interruptions affecting customers and further posing a serious risk to the public," the statement read.