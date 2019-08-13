NHI must be put into practice now
The constitution of the Republic of South Africa guarantees us all the right to health. The NHI should be implemented without further delay.
Of course I do fathom that it won't be endorsed by all for obvious reasons. Already there are some who have raised concerns, particularly private doctors or their organisations.
And the argument should not be about whether the government can afford NHI or not. That is selfish and self-serving because the health of our people should take centre stage.
We have seen in the recent past that our country can afford any exorbitant project. Look at the money spent on Eskom, SAA etc and the billions stolen through corruption.
The health of our nation should not be placed at risk because capitalists are concerned about whether NHI will be affordable.
Whether NHI will cost our national budget close to R450bn should not be an excuse. In fact this is an insult to all the poor working class of this country.
The paradigm in the health sector must shift now so that all South Africans regardless of status, class or skin colour can enjoy quality healthcare treatment.
There are many poor people who have died unnecessarily because they could not afford expensive hospitals. To prioritise profit is not only immoral but greedy.
The implementation of NHI is the constitutional and moral thing to do and is aimed at benefiting all citizens, black and white. I fully concur with Gauteng premier David Makhura that for all foreigners their countries must pay for the health services provided.
I hope health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize does not take five years to implement NHI in every health facility. It revolutionises the historical imbalance of our past and must be welcomed by all and it must happen. Now.
Mthetheleli Mandla, Krugersdorp, Mogale City