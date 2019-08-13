NHI must be put into practice now

The constitution of the Republic of South Africa guarantees us all the right to health. The NHI should be implemented without further delay.

Of course I do fathom that it won't be endorsed by all for obvious reasons. Already there are some who have raised concerns, particularly private doctors or their organisations.

And the argument should not be about whether the government can afford NHI or not. That is selfish and self-serving because the health of our people should take centre stage.

We have seen in the recent past that our country can afford any exorbitant project. Look at the money spent on Eskom, SAA etc and the billions stolen through corruption.

The health of our nation should not be placed at risk because capitalists are concerned about whether NHI will be affordable.