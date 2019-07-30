Joburg inner-city cameras help metro cops catch five copper-cable thieves
Five people were arrested by Johannesburg metro police for allegedly stealing R60‚000 worth of copper cables on Monday.
"The stolen copper cables‚ with an estimated value of R60‚000‚ were already cut into 206 pieces of 2m each‚" Johannesburg public safety MMC Michael Sun said on Tuesday.
"Suspicious activity was spotted on the city’s CCTV network by an IIOC (integrated intelligent operation centre) operator who immediately alerted the metro police. The IIOC reaction unit was on scene within minutes and chased the suspects who fled in a taxi. The metro officers were able to corner the fleeing suspects at the corner of Nugget and Jeppe streets [in Hillbrow]‚” Sun added.
The IIOC wants to stop crime by using monitoring CCTV cameras “specifically in the inner city”.
We have an official from @CityPowerJhb who has estimated our stolen @CityofJoburgZA infrastructure to be worth an estimated R500 000.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) July 30, 2019
These cables can cost anything from R39 - R89 per kilo, based on their condition. #BuyaMthetho #JoburgWorks
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba‚ meanwhile‚ tweeted on Tuesday that a truck driver and the manager and owner of a recycling business had been arrested in Roodepoort for copper cable theft.
Mashaba said the manager was arrested after allegedly trying to bribe officers from the JMPD and the Hawks with R50‚000.
"We found 8‚033kg [8 tons] of copper and it has been seized. Telkom‚ Transnet‚ Eskom and other stakeholders are welcome to come to Roodepoort police station to inspect their infrastructure‚" Mashaba tweeted.
-TMG Digital.