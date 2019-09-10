Tycoon famous for July convoy locked up over ID

A businessman who flaunted his wealth by taking a 72-car convoy to the Durban July this year found himself stuck in a dark cell yesterday after a power failure hit the magistrate's court he was supposed to appear in.

Sam Chabalala of Sam Holdings was scheduled to appear before the Witbank magistrate's court yesterday on charges of fraud, corruption, contravention of the Immigration Act as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The flamboyant businessman who goes by the Chabalala clan name, Mshengu, was arrested by the Hawks in eMalahleni on Friday following a lengthy investigation into his citizenship.

Chabalala allegedly tried to bribe Hawks officers with R40,000 when he was nabbed. This was confirmed by the Hawks.

He also faces a charge of trying to bribe home affairs officials who were probing how he acquired a South African identity document.

There was drama yesterday in the coal-mining town as Chabalala's friends arrived at court in a fleet of expensive cars to support him.