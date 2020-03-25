Mashishing residents fear disease over sewage flowing in streets

A Mpumalanga township has had raw sewage flowing in the streets for more than two months as its municipality is unable to attend to the problem.

Residents of Mashishing in Lydenburg are now used to navigating through streams of human sewage from burst pipes as they go about their daily business. The smelly waste on the streets also flows into the yards, and ends up in the local river.

When Sowetan visited the area, residents spoke about their fear of contracting diseases, including cholera.

Thulisile Moropa, a resident, said the past two months had been among the most frustrating in her life.

"This is unacceptable and very frustrating. It's the worst thing ever happened to us. It's even difficult to open my mouth to talk about this due to the smell," she said.

Moropa said because of blocked pipes their toilets often overflow after usage.

"It becomes worse when it rains. We struggle to even walk in the streets."

The awful smell greets you when you get into Extension 8 Mashishing.