Malema, blame ANC policies, not white appointment, for Eskom

A sordid African nationalist self-serving perversion of the truth is evident. The EFF and the ANC are, in fact, cut from the same cloth of a petit bourgeois African nationalism which has been close to ruining this country over the past 25 years.

Look closely at what has happened to our public schools and hospitals; and the high toll an African-led corruption in local government has taken on the lives of the poorest people in the townships, with raw sewerage often a sore sight in many township streets and African children dying in pit latrines.

Those, and much more, are the terrible conditions African children are growing up under an African leadership.

Besides, what did the African leadership of Eskom do since the 1990s? They have been in a perpetual crisis for many years. The most hideous fact is that alongside the corruption they have had to be bailed out by the ANC-led state when they were aware of it for years and nobody has been charged and jailed for it. Today, the country is saddled with unprecedented debt of R450bn, which is going to wreak havoc on an economy already in crisis.

And which African leaders of Eskom had the knowledge, skills and experience that De Ruyter has in order to provide overall leadership to a company that is on its knees directly because of the ANCs cadre deployment and AA policies?

In every respect - from operational to maintenance and managerial tasks and finance - Eskom has been an unmitigated disaster from one year to the next, under an African leadership. But this is not because it is an African leadership, per se, but because that leadership has sorely lacked the knowledge and skills required to effectively and efficiently run arguably the most important SOE we have. That has been the nub of the problem for many years.

But how rich it is for Malema to condemn the appointment of De Ruyter, as a white person, which he alleges is meant to deliberately undermine Africans, when he and other leaders of the EFF have been seriously implicated in the VBS scandal, in which it is alleged, with growing evidence, that they have corruptly been enriched through many millions stolen from poor African people.

In fact, the history of post-colonial Africa clearly shows that it is the leaders who have most indulged in radical phraseology, in order to woo the masses still struggling under neocolonialism, who are the most dangerous and were the ones most boisterous about the need to nationalise various sectors of the economy.

However, not nationalisation to benefit the masses but to line the pockets of party officials.

*Ebrahim Harvey is a political writer, commentator and author