S Mag

Dress like the stars: Shauwn Mkhize & Andile Mpisane

By Nombuso Kumalo - 17 April 2020 - 00:02
Image: Andile Mpisane/Instagram

Businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize’s style is glamorous. When "Mam'Mkize" is not dressed in her one-of-a-kind outfits, Shauwn keeps her look fresh and playful by wearing coordinated outfits with matching designer handbags and shoes.  

Soccer player and musician Andile Mpisane’s style can be described as street-wear luxe. Andile’s go-to outfit is pairing designer tracksuits with the latest sneakers and high-end jewellery.

The jet-setting mother and son duo recently had , the nation glued to their reality show, Kwa-Mam'Mkhize, and their flashy fashion.

Here is how to get the look of this stylish pair.

SHAUWN MKHIZE

Steal her look 

  1. Utilitarian regalia: try the this military-inspired style by accenting your wardrobe with trench coats and jackets.
  2. Shades of brown: choose a colour palette with tones of camo, taupe and sandy hues for a solid staple colour to build from.
  3. Mini-handbags: stand out with miniature handbags, to make a fashion statement.
  4. Boots: they say boots are made for walking, so go wild with military-style boots that are not only comfortable but are easy to work into almost every outfit.
  5. Accessories overload: go big with over-sized sunglasses and statement rings to stand out in the crowd.

 

Wardrobe inspiration:

ANDILE MPISANE

Steal his look

 

  1. Sports luxe: if you don’t wear a coordinating tracksuit sweater and trousers, you can swop out the trousers for a pair of comfortable chinos.
  2. Furry accessories: play with accessories that have plush textures and quirky monograms to give your look a lift.
  3. Sneaker fan: like Andile, stylish sneakers (in different colours) are essential for travelling and for street style inspired outfits.
  4. Accessories on point: complete any look with a statement timepiece and stylish monogram bucket hat.

Wardrobe inspiration:

Dress like the stars: Black Coffee & LootLove

Fashion ideas to have you dressing like the stars
S Mag
1 year ago

Dress like the stars: Zulu Mkhatini & Nomzamo Mbatha

Check out our style tips for items you can shop to introduce tribal accents and earthy tones to channel your inner star.
S Mag
1 year ago

IN PICTURES | From Somizi to Linda Mtoba - 10 people who killed the pillow challenge

We just might see the pillow challenge at high-end fashion events
S Mag
1 day ago

David Tlale’s virtual runway showcase is a call-to-action

David Tlale’s Autumn/Winter 2020/2021 fashion collaboration with Avon Justine and Boschendal Wines aims to bring focus to local clothing and textile ...
S Mag
3 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA Lockdown Day 8 I Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize updates on COVID-19 Stats
Gordon Ramsay Teaches Cooking II: Restaurant Recipes at Home | Official Trailer ...
X