More than 2,000 beds waiting as Gauteng prepares for Covid-19 peak

Gauteng is making significant progress in preparing public health infrastructure for the period when the Covid-19 pandemic may peak, Gauteng premier David Makhura said on Thursday.

These measures include adding an additional 2,163 beds to accommodate Covid-19 patients, and increased screening and testing.

Briefing the public on the province's Covid-19 response plan, Makhura said the modest flattening of the curve of infections during the lockdown, which began on March 27, was giving the province space to undertake this massive preparatory work.

“In this regard, we have cleared some of our existing hospitals and declared them Covid-19 facilities. This has helped us to make available 555 standard beds and 308 ICU beds,” he said.

Makhura said the province was also putting up new permanent wards in Kopanong, Jubilee, Chris Hani Baragwanath and George Mukhari hospitals.

“This will add 800 new beds which will be used for different purposes.”