What's new to stream on Showmax
Catch shows like Insecure S4, Madam & Mercy and I'm Sorry on Showmax
We may not be hitting the beach or going on holiday this April, but there's still time for relaxation and family. All you need is a few good shows for everyone in the family to relax with. Fortunately, Showmax is here to deliver you the goods.
For the children
It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens of Bricksburg — or should we say, Apocalypseburg? — are facing a huge new threat: Lego Duplo invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than they can rebuild.
All our favourite heroes are back to save their beloved city in a new action-packed adventure. Their quest will take them to unexplored (and occasionally musical) worlds, testing their courage, creativity and loyalty. And be warned, the new earworm is even more catchy than Everything Is Awesome.
The beloved bear returns, and this time, he’s in big trouble. It’s Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday, and he finds the perfect gift. He embarks on a series of odd jobs to earn the money to buy it — but before he can, it’s stolen, and poor Paddington is framed for the crime. It’s up to the Browns, some new friends and a foolproof plan to unmask the real thief.
Paddington 2 was a huge hit, and Hugh Grant said in an interview with Vanity Fair: “I genuinely believe it may be the best film I’ve ever been in.”
'Shazam!'
Every child dreams of having superpowers. Billy Batson is a teenage foster child with a poor track record until he takes a stand against the school bully, an act that leads to a strange encounter with an ancient wizard and some er ... unexpected physical changes. Like turning into grown-up superhero Shazam.
Of course, with great power comes the inevitable great enemy, and Billy, aka Shazam, needs to get a handle on his abilities asap if he’s to fight the evil Dr Thaddeus Sivana.
It’s a four-star Common Sense Media Selection, rated 12+. “This refreshingly delightful, lighthearted entry in the DC Extended Universe has enough charm for the whole family thanks to standout performances, broad humour, and positive messages.”
Available from April 19.
For the grown-ups
Andrea is a seemingly-confident comedy writer, wife and mom, with zero filters and a tendency to put her foot in it. This hilarious and often, frankly, filthy series, is inspired by the life of creator and star Andrea Savage (Veep, Step Brothers, Episodes). It scored 90% on Rotten Tomatoes and it’s ready to binge-watch, first on Showmax.
Evodia “Madam” Mogase and her daughter, Mercy, totally stole the show when we first got to know them on The Real Housewives of Johannesburg, so fans were thrilled when it was announced they’d be getting their own spin-off. Evodia, a former teacher and caterer, is well-known for her lavish lifestyle and collection of luxury cars, while Mercy is herself a businesswoman and model. New episodes every Wednesday, express from Mzansi Magic.
Insecure centres on Issa and Molly, two friends dealing with life, love and the everyday challenges of young adulthood, along with the complex and often uncomfortable racial experiences they encounter.
Rotten Tomatoes’ critics’ consensus calls the show “an insightful, raunchy, and hilarious journey through the life of a twenty-something black woman that cuts through stereotypes with sharp wit and an effusive spirit.” New episodes every Monday from April 14, express from 1Magic.
Maya (Jennifer Lopez) is frustrated with her life, not having realised her dreams. She reinvents her life story and proves that street smarts are just as valuable as book smarts.
‘How to Steal a Country’
Directed by Rehad Desai and co-produced by Mark Kaplan, the documentary follows the Gupta family’s spectacular rise from flea market shoe salesmen to establishing a massive business empire in SA. It runs as a suspenseful detective story uncovering one huge bribery scandal after another, involving the top echelons of political power and several well-known multinational corporations.
Streaming from April 23.
How to get Showmax from R49 per month
Sign up for Showmax mobile and get access to the full catalogue on one mobile device for R49PM.
Until the end of June, get three months’ access to Showmax standard for R149 — that’s a 50% on the usual price of R99 per month.
Other ways to get Showmax
New customers get a 14-day free trial and then pay R99 per month.
DStv Premium subscribers get Showmax free — go to showmax.com to sign up. DStv Compact and Compact Plus subscribers pay R49 per month.
This article was paid for by Showmax.