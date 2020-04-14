UK men who entered SA illegally being tested for Covid-19 in Durban hospital under police guard

Two British citizens who were charged with entering the country illegally from Swaziland are being tested for Covid-19.

The two men, whose identities are known to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE, were set to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.

The men, aged 38 and 41, were arrested at a guesthouse in Umbilo, Durban, on Sunday after they ran away from police at the Swaziland border. They were charged with contravening the Immigration and Disaster Management Acts.