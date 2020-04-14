South Africa

UK men who entered SA illegally being tested for Covid-19 in Durban hospital under police guard

By Lwandile Bhengu - 14 April 2020 - 15:47
Two British citizens who were arrested on Sunday for entering SA illegally, were set to make an appearance in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

Two British citizens who were charged with entering the country illegally from Swaziland are being tested for Covid-19. 

The two men, whose identities are known to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE, were set to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday.

The men, aged 38 and 41, were arrested at a guesthouse in Umbilo, Durban, on Sunday after they ran away from police at the Swaziland border. They were charged with contravening the Immigration and Disaster Management Acts.

Police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo told TimesLIVE that the men had driven through Swaziland on Saturday. When they arrived at the Golela border post, they were denied entry into SA and told to return to Swaziland. However, the men disregarded the order.

Members from the SAPS vehicle crime investigation unit tracked the men down to the guesthouse after receiving information of them arriving illegally in SA, as well as being illegally in possession of a hired vehicle. The vehicle was impounded by police.

The court matter continued in absentia and was postponed to April 30. The men are under police guard in 14-day isolation at a state hospital in Durban.

State prosecutor Ronitha Singh said they had requested the pair's profiles from Interpol and that the British consulate had been informed of the arrests.

She said the state was planning on opposing bail.

Meanwhile, a manager at the guesthouse was also arrested. He was released on bail at the police station shortly after the arrest.

