Two British citizens arrested in Durban after allegedly entering SA illegally

Two British citizens, whose identities are known to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE, were arrested in Durban on Sunday, accused of illegally entering the country from Swaziland.

The two men, aged 24 and 33, were arrested at a guest house in Umbilo together with the 42-year-old guest house owner.

Police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo told TimesLIVE that on Saturday, the men had driven through Swaziland. When they arrived at the Golela border post, they were denied entry into SA and informed to return to Swaziland.

“The suspects instead disregarded the order and drove off at high speed into SA and evaded the police who had given chase.”