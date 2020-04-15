Ramaphosa set to address alcohol ban this week

Wasserman referred to some of the initiatives that the government put into place to assist small businesses.

Eric Mabuza, the forum's lawyer, said they reluctantly agreed to the request and said courts should always be deemed as a last resort.

"The presidency said it has a big meeting and asked us to give them until Friday [to respond]. We are pleased that the president has looked at the issues and is prepared to engage us," Mabuza said.

Thabiso Modise, the forum's spokesperson, said the government considered their industry as a soft target which made it easy to ban trading.

"Our people are frustrated because they don't know what to do. They are spending money that is meant to go towards their businesses because they don't have a source of income," Modise said.

"Government is acting as if we are responsible for the decisions made by people who drink. We are just traders making a living."

The forum represents 20,000 SMEs (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) in Gauteng. Modise said these SMEs include bottle stores, taverns, shebeens and other businesses like spaza shops.

Modise accused the president of failing to understand the needs of his people and that Ramaphosa was not economically affected by the lockdown.

Pertunia Mahlatsi, who runs a tavern in Pimville, Soweto, said the lockdown was necessary and that she did not agree with the call for the government to alter regulations to their benefit. Mahlatsi said she makes R3,000 per week.