Police arrest men with trucks full of booze

Two men have been arrested in the West Rand after being found driving trucks with loads of alcohol.

Police spokesperson Brig Themba Maduna said the drivers were stopped by police about 10am on Wednesday not far from Leratong Hospital.

“The men were driving the big SAB trucks and both were loaded with alcohol. At this stage we are not sure whether they were distributing the alcohol or not. But we arrested them on the spot and they are being charged as we speak for violating the regulations of the national lockdown,” Maduna said.

He added: “Most of the people are not selling alcohol in our area. If residents spot someone doing so, they can inform us and we respond quickly and arrest those secretly selling alcohol.”

Government banned the sale of alcohol and cigarettes during the national lockdown across the country. There has been complaints, particularly from smokers, about the ban, but police minister Bheki Cele has maintained that the regulations would not be relaxed to accommodate those in desperate need for a smoke.

Some have called for the relaxation of the regulations, arguing that the state was losing too much revenue in sin tax.