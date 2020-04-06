Lockdown? Life continues as normal in some parts of the Eastern Cape

From boys illegally being circumcised to the elderly attending traditional ceremonies in their hundreds and budding sports stars honing their skills, life continues as normal in some rural areas in the Eastern Cape.

This is despite SA being on lockdown, a move that President Cyril Ramaphosa announced as a measure to flatten the curve as the world battles Covid-19, reports DispatchLIVE.

While there has been a general attempt to follow the rules of the lockdown in urban areas, that has not been the case in many rural areas.

Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA (Contralesa) provincial secretary Nkosi Mkhanyiseli Dudumayo said they were deeply concerned as not only were villagers disobeying the president's orders, but they were putting their lives at risk as they might be infected with the respiratory illness.

On Friday, he said, he chased after a group of boys who were playing soccer while he was on his way from Mqanduli to Libode and Ngqeleni to shut down illegal initiation schools.