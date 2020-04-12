Gauteng Liquor Forum threatens to go to court if ban on sale of alcohol is not lifted

The Gauteng Liquor Forum has given government until Tuesday to lift or amend the regulation on the total ban on the sale of alcohol, or it will approach the Constitutional Court.

In a letter written to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the forum, which represents 20,000 micro and small businesses in Gauteng, said they operated in the pursuance not only of their financial wellbeing but also in the exercise and protection of their legal and constitutional rights.

“More importantly the lockdown regulations restrict the movements of persons and goods. In particular, regulation 11B(1)(b) provides that all businesses and other entities shall cease operations during lockdown, save for essential services and goods,” the letter reads.