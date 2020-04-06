This calls for a sober reflection

There can be no question of a proven link between SA's excessive consumption of alcohol and our high crime rate. This is especially true of violent, spur of the moment types of crimes.

The first week of our national lockdown as the nation seeks to curb the spread of Covid-19 has seen a significant drop in crime incidents reported compared to the same week last year.

Of course, this drop is likely the result of a combination of alcohol regulations, the heavy prohibition of movement as well as the visibility of law enforcement officers in our communities.

Regardless, it is understandable that police minister Bheki Cele would wish that the current laws banning the sale of alcohol would be extended beyond the lockdown period.

However, that will not happen.

First, such an indefinite ban on alcohol, regardless of its merits, would raise important questions about the government's abuse of power and a creeping authoritarian culture which, if allowed, only becomes incremental.