EFF enters alcohol ban fray, sends legal letter to Ramaphosa

The EFF has argued that the Gauteng Liquor Forum should not enjoy any preference after it threatened to take President Cyril Ramaphosa to court if he fails to amend the national lockdown regulations.

The forum gave the government until Tuesday to lift or amend the regulation on the total ban on the sale of alcohol, or it will approach the Constitutional Court.In a letter addressed to Ramaphosa, the EFF requested to make representations regarding the forum’s ultimatum.

“Alcohol distributors should not enjoy any preference,” EFF lawyer, Angelike Charalambous said.

“If the government is concerned about the effect of the ban on small businesses, it can make provision for them to claim its funds and initiatives.”

In the letter, Charalambous said: “Our client’s view is that should the removal, amendment or upliftment of the regulation banning the sale of alcoholic beverages take place at, there is a risk that shebeens and taverns will be open to operate which will completely eliminate the purpose of the lockdown.”