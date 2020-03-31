Addicts won't cope without booze and cigarettes, say drug activists

The pressure group was founded in 2018 to campaign for the legal regulation of all drugs and what it describes as "humane, rational drug laws to reduce drug-related harms and the proliferation of organised crime and gangsterism".

It said the principles of the Covid-19 lockdown were fundamentally sound and in line with global best practice. However, the ban on alcohol and cigarette sales, while well-intended, was a mistake

"This ad-hoc law fails to adequately consider the harms its enforcement will do to the many vulnerable individuals who suffer from substance-use disorders," it said. "This is a medical condition that often affects people with mental illness or underlying psycho-social problems, but can be managed and treated by health-care specialists with drugs, psychiatric care and other supportive measures.

"As our health services are understaffed and unable to cope with substance-use disorders during ‘normal’ times, it is unlikely adequate treatment or support will be available to those who now find themselves without the drugs or help they need. This will lead to more pressure on an already burdened health-care sector."