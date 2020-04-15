Cyril finally the president people of SA have been waiting for him to become

In my opinion, the president was more presidential on that evening than he has ever been - more presidential than I have ever heard him. And over the years, none which so greatly moved me.

The speech that evening, in the face of unimaginable crisis, was more profound than every single speech I have ever heard him make. In that one speech, the man finally became my president. He ceased to be the awkward and detached person he has always sounded like, whose speeches are clearly the work of speech writers who, though they have the language, lack the human touch that separates a speech from a source of inspiration.

On that evening, he finally became the captain of the ship that is South Africa - the ship that I and many others are aboard, as patriots and believers in the capacity of our country to fashion a higher civilisation.

Ramaphosa did not give us all the answers we needed. He did not resolve all the personal salient problems that confront us as we negotiate existence in times of Covid-19.

And these problems are subjective and specific. For me personally, the national lockdown has been extremely frustrating financially. I was supposed to have relocated to my new house in Johannesburg but was unable to due to the regulations imposed just shortly before month end.

As such, I am still residing in an apartment I am renting and therefore had to pay rent for this month. But the bank also took its money for my home loan. So, I paid twice - money I do not necessarily have.