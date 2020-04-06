Mobile units set to help with testing capacity

SA's testing capacity is expected to be increased by more than 200% in the coming days as the mobile units, which operate as laboratories, hit the road. So far, the country has only been able to conduct 5,000 tests a day through 10 laboratories.

This is expected to increase to 30,000 in 24 hours. Positive coronavirus cases stand at 1,585. The number of tests done to date stands at around 54,000. Nine people have been confirmed to have died from the virus. Seven are in critical condition while 95 people have fully recovered.

As it stands, there are 5,400 health workers around the country tracing, screening and testing people for the virus.

This number is expected to double or even increase more than that as more health workers are being trained.

Informal settlements, especially in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, are expected to be less densified through mass removals of thousands in the coming days which is also expected to further curb the spread of infections. The overcrowding in these townships and informal settlements makes it difficult for the government to track down those who may have been exposed to the virus.