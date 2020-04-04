Health expert: 'There is an urgent need to upscale Covid-19 testing facilities'

The total number of people testing positive for the deadly coronavirus in SA is “an underestimate of the burden of Covid-19".

This is the view of Shabir Madhi, a professor of vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand, who delivered a presentation to the university's council on Friday.

Madhi, who is also the director of the respiratory and meningeal pathogens research unit at the SA Medical Research Council, said that the number of confirmed cases is lower than the number of total cases “due to limited and/or restrictive testing criteria”.