Economic experts put proposal to Ramaphosa for every South African to receive grant
Every South African should receive at least R1,000 from the government and all evictions due to failure to meet rent obligations should be banned during the lockdown period.
These are some of the suggestions made to President Cyril Ramaphosa by a group of professionals in the economic sector in an open letter.
They want the government to come up with special grants for households and individuals through what they call a “helicopter drop” of funds, a universal basic income grant, ensure that there are compulsory payment holidays on rent, mortgages and other debts, as well what they call a safe roll-out of food packages for food-stressed neighbourhoods.
They believe these measures would go a long way in ensuring that the poor, working class and businesses are protected for the duration of the lockdown which is expected to have dire financial consequences for many.
The group consists of Wits University's School of Business Sciences senior lecturer Lumkile Mondi, the Institute for Economic Justice's Dr Gilad Isaacs, Professor Vishnu Padayachee as well as Dr Basani Baloyi from Oxfam South Africa.
As much as the government has put in measures such as a debt relief fund to assist companies to pay debts and salaries, among others, they believe more should be done and have asked Ramaphosa for an opportunity to table their suggestions before him.
To protect employees, they want: “Guarantee wage payments so that monthly wages of all workers are secured for the full duration of the lockdown; the expansion in UIF payments is both welcome and critical in this regard, but this should be a fallback, not a default.
“Rigorous implementation of leave requirements so that workers are not forced to use annual leave during the furlough period, and ensuring temporary workers as sufficiently accommodated.”
They also believe temporary workers should not be left in the lurch and have suggested that unemployment benefits should be extended to them, including the temporary unemployment payouts for lost income. Those in the informal economy – such as street vendors – should not be excluded.
Standard Bank, FNB and Absa have already announced payment holidays of up to three months for their customers and clients on their loans, home loans, car repayments and others.
They, however, announced different criteria to qualify for this which, among others, includes banking behaviour and honouring of repayments.
To protect businesses, they believe emergency loans should be made available to them, and that they should also be afforded payment holidays as well as temporary tax relief.
