Economic experts put proposal to Ramaphosa for every South African to receive grant

Every South African should receive at least R1,000 from the government and all evictions due to failure to meet rent obligations should be banned during the lockdown period.

These are some of the suggestions made to President Cyril Ramaphosa by a group of professionals in the economic sector in an open letter.

They want the government to come up with special grants for households and individuals through what they call a “helicopter drop” of funds, a universal basic income grant, ensure that there are compulsory payment holidays on rent, mortgages and other debts, as well what they call a safe roll-out of food packages for food-stressed neighbourhoods.

They believe these measures would go a long way in ensuring that the poor, working class and businesses are protected for the duration of the lockdown which is expected to have dire financial consequences for many.

The group consists of Wits University's School of Business Sciences senior lecturer Lumkile Mondi, the Institute for Economic Justice's Dr Gilad Isaacs, Professor Vishnu Padayachee as well as Dr Basani Baloyi from Oxfam South Africa.