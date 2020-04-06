Students volunteer their time to fight virus.

A group of students from Stellenbosch University in the Western Cape have sacrificed the recess period to help fight Covid-19.

Hundreds of undergraduate students from the university's faculty of medicine and health sciences are volunteering at Tygeberg Hospital.

The students are working on numerous fronts. There are 70 students working at the hospital's Covid-19 screening area, another 20 students are screening patients, 15 students are working at the contact tracing centre, 115 are assisting with the national Covid-19 helpline and another 70 senior students are helping with the day-to-day functioning of the hospital, drawing blood and placing drips.

Student intern Sheryl Marshall said: "Volunteering was the most natural thing to do. I really felt that I wanted to stay and help, especially when we are facing such a huge health crisis. Just getting to the hospital is anxiety-provoking... Also, you know that it's going to get hectic, but you don't know when, and you don't know how it will play out exactly."

Marshall helps to care for patients in Tygerberg Hospital's internal medicine ward, which frees up more doctors to attend to Covid-19 patients.