Recent coronavirus statistics are the calm before storm - Zweli Mkhize

The recent decrease in new coronavirus infections rate in South Africa is merely the calm before the storm.

This is according to health minister Zweli Mkhize, who on Wednesday warned that with the flu season approaching, it was inevitable that the number of coronavirus infections would skyrocket.

Since surging to 1,000 cases in the first three week, new infections have dramatically slowed down and have, in over a week, only increased by 380.

Mkhize said the infection rate had decreased due to measures imposed by the government, which include the declaration of state of national disaster as well as nation-wide lockdown.

Reports have indicated that the country, since imposing the measures which resulted in the quarantining of SA citizens who return from other countries, has been successful in flattening the curve of new infections.