Defence minister cautions military against excessive force on citizens

Minister of defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has cautioned members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) against their heavy-handedness during the lockdown.

A lot of videos, as well as complaints, have emerged that the military and members of the SA Police Service have been using excessive force and violence against South Africans.

They were accused of hitting people, making them do push-ups and frog jumps, among others.

Mapisa-Nqakula said that they should refrain from using any kind of force - even if they are provoked.