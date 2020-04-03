Government intensifies Covid-19 testing in densely populated areas

He said indicators of high vulnerability included poverty, HIV/Aids and tuberculosis in highly density areas such as informal settlements. Gauteng has been the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in SA, recording more than half of all infections in the country.

"How we aim to do it is to just to get to that area then identify the number of contacts and the number of people who are affected and then we cover the area," Masuku said.

He added: "We had already started in Alex, and today the team is partly in Soshanguve but we started in Stjwetla (section in Alexandra) following the contacts of the guy who was arrested in Limpopo."

Masuku said they were looking at reducing the turnaround between testing and getting the results from the current 72 hours to under a day.

"Currently we are working on reducing it to around 24 hours but with the testing trucks, the equipment that they carry we are going to reduce to a very lesser time almost to 30 tp 45 minutes."

Masuku said the teams will be comprised of between three and five people including mainly a professional nurse who would be conducting the tests through a swab and an environmental health specialist and community health care worker.