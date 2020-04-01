EFF's Itani Mukwevho replaces Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego following her resignation

The Economic Freedom Fighter's Gauteng deputy provincial chairperson Itani Edwin Mukwevho is to take over from former leader in the legislature Mandisa Mashego following her resignation.

According to a document that SowetanLIVE has seen, Mashego's resignation took effect on March 31, 2020.

Mukwevho sits on the portfolio committees of education and health. He was also number 8 on the party's elections list in Gauteng.

This information was contained in a document sent to the legislature by speaker Ntombi Mekgwe on Wednesday.