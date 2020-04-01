EFF's Itani Mukwevho replaces Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego following her resignation
The Economic Freedom Fighter's Gauteng deputy provincial chairperson Itani Edwin Mukwevho is to take over from former leader in the legislature Mandisa Mashego following her resignation.
According to a document that SowetanLIVE has seen, Mashego's resignation took effect on March 31, 2020.
Mukwevho sits on the portfolio committees of education and health. He was also number 8 on the party's elections list in Gauteng.
This information was contained in a document sent to the legislature by speaker Ntombi Mekgwe on Wednesday.
"Yes, it is true, we confirm as the Economic Freedom Fighters that Mandisa Mashego has resigned at the legislature of Gauteng. We have therefore put Itani Mukwevho as the party leader at the legislature of Gauteng. So yes we confirm it is true," EFF spokesperson Delisile Ngwenya said.
Rumours of Mashego's eminent departure have been making rounds since the beginning of the year but the EFF has maintained that she was still the leader.
The party, through its spokesperson Vuyani Pambo, has maintained that Mashego's absence from party activities was due to her ill health and that she had sent them a doctor's note.
SowetanLIVE reported in December that Mashego's decision to contest EFF leader Julius Malema's ally Marshall Dlamini for the position of secretary general had pitted her against the party's top leadership.
It had been widely reported that Malema had earmarked the position for Dlamini.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.