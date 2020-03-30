Government ramps up fight against deadly coronavirus

“Around 10 thousand field workers at the moment will be visiting homes in villages, in towns, cities, to screen residents for the coronavirus symptoms.”

He said people found to have symptoms of the pandemic, that has to date claimed over 30,000 lives across the world, would be referred to a clinic for further testing.

“People who are infected with the coronavirus, but who have no or moderate symptoms will remain in isolation at home or at a facility provided by the government and those with severe symptoms will be transferred to hospitals,” he said.

He said the government would also be using mobile technology to trace people who had been in contact with those confirmed to have been infected with the virus.

Ramaphosa said that the decision to implement the nation-wide lockdown last week had been hailed by researchers.

He said that they told him that South Africa was only a few weeks away from the national disaster that had befallen other countries, like Italy where hundreds continue to die from the virus daily.

“As government we are aware the lockdown has caused great disruption to all our lives and caused upheaval in our economy.

“But we all know and agree that this nation-wide lockdown is absolutely necessary to save the lives of thousands even tens of thousands of our people,” he said.

Ramaphosa thanked South Africans who heeded the call to stay in their homes but also cautioned those who are seemingly not taking the virus or the lockdown serious saying that it does not discriminate either on race, class or location.​