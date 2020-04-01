ANC's Ignatius Jacobs has died

Former ANC general manager Ignatius Jacobs has died.

The ANC confirmed that Jacobs, who was also a former MEC in Gauteng and the former ANC Youth League treasurer general, had died but did not reveal any further details.

A delegation from the ANC Gauteng has been sent to visit Jacobs’s family.

ANC Gauteng spokesperson Bones Modise said that the party would be able to release further details after ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte “has completed her revolutionary task”.

A poster released by the ANC confirming Jacobs’s death read: “The African National Congress dips its revolutionary banner at the passing of former ANC Youth League treasurer and former ANC general manager comrade Ignatius Jacobs. Deepest condolences to the Jacobs family. Hamba kahle qabane.”

Jacobs was alleged to have been the mastermind behind a covert campaign to spread fake news and discredit opposition political parties ahead of the 2016 local government elections.

The details emerged after PR company owner Sihle Bolani took the ANC to court for allegedly failing to pay her R2.2m owed for her role in the "war room".

ANC member and activist Shaka Sisulu confirmed he was part of the alleged R50m war room but claimed they did nothing wrong.