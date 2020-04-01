News

ANC's Ignatius Jacobs has died

By Kgothatso Madisa - 01 April 2020 - 15:14
Ignatius Jacobs
Ignatius Jacobs
Image: Antonio Muchave

Former ANC general manager Ignatius Jacobs has died.

The ANC confirmed that Jacobs, who was also a former MEC in Gauteng and the former ANC Youth League treasurer general, had died but did not reveal any further details.

A delegation from the ANC Gauteng has been sent to visit Jacobs’s family.

ANC Gauteng spokesperson Bones Modise said that the party would be able to release further details after ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte “has completed her revolutionary task”.

A poster released by the ANC confirming Jacobs’s death read: “The African National Congress dips its revolutionary banner at the passing of former ANC Youth League treasurer and former ANC general manager comrade Ignatius Jacobs. Deepest condolences to the Jacobs family. Hamba kahle qabane.”

Jacobs was alleged to have been the mastermind behind a covert campaign to spread fake news and discredit opposition political parties ahead of the 2016 local government elections.

The details emerged after PR company owner Sihle Bolani took the ANC to court for allegedly failing to pay her R2.2m owed for her role in the "war room".

ANC member and activist Shaka Sisulu confirmed he was part of the alleged R50m war room but claimed they did nothing wrong.

Former ANC Western Cape chair Marius Fransman tests positive for Covid-19

Former Western Cape ANC chairperson Marius Fransman has tested positive for Covid-19.
News
5 hours ago

Late ANC MP's estate must pay back R1.1m for illegal renovations to home

Former ANC MP Yolanda Botha’s estate will have to pay R1.1m back to the state after the Constitutional Court ruled in favour of the National ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gordon Ramsay Teaches Cooking II: Restaurant Recipes at Home | Official Trailer ...
Tidying Up with Marie Kondo | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix
X