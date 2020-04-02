Limpopo taxi boss killed after meeting police

"We were with Moremi who briefed us about his meeting with the police on Friday, but also indicated that the police said they will be coming to meet us at the offices in Ga-Kgapane," said a senior member who wished to remain anonymous for fear of his life.

"As we were waiting, Moremi received a call that the police have cancelled the [appointment] of the [scheduled] meeting but he told us that they [police] would not sleep without meeting us, and we dispersed. But also, there was a suspicious silver grey VW Polo and a brown Chevrolet bakkie which were spotted following our members."

He confirmed that the association was in a financial crisis and that all its four minibuses were in a combined repayment arrears of R500,000.

"We have two 22-seater VW Crafter and other two Quantum minibuses which were bought for the association and at least R16,000 every week was generated from them. Also, 54 members of the association were contributing R2,000 each and every week but the money is nowhere to be seen."

The source said so far over R20m was missing from the association's coffers.

Another member who also asked not to be identified told Sowetan that they have been pleading with the police to make arrests since their members were being attacked and killed since 2015.

"We are not safe at all because there is one of our member who is hiring hitmen to finish us all. We now believe that there is a hit-list targeting our members and we urge police to protect us," he said.