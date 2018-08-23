Car flips in latest shooting linked to Cape Town extortion rackets

The Spur shooting was the sixth attempt on Booysen’s life in less than two years. He was hit in the shoulder but one of the gunmen died‚ with preliminary reports at the time saying Booysen killed him when he opened fire in self-defence.

The series of shootings form part of a broader gang war in several Cape Flats neighbourhoods. There have been at least four other murders allegedly as a result of fighting between groups linked to both factions.

Modack told SowetanLIVE on Thursday that Fields’ brother was alive and in hospital with a head injury.

Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk said police were called to Junction Road in Salt River‚ where a gold BMW was on its side after colliding with several vehicles.

A man in the car had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and the woman with him was unhurt.

“A 48-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. The motive for the shooting incident is not yet known and is under investigation. An attempted murder case was registered for investigation‚” he said.