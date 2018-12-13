Taxi boss shot in front of his children

On Thursday, members of the association and its executive visited his home to send their condolences to his family.

A convoy made-up of patrol cars drove to Sibisi home with members of the public standing to watch on the side of the road.

In their messages of condolences, the taxi owners described Sibisi “a parent, a hero and a father who taught many newcomers in the taxi industry”.

President of the SA National Taxi Council Phillip Taaibosch described Sibisi’s death as a “terrible tragedy to the industry”.

“We never expected this kind of thing could happen to one of us at this time of the year. At this particular moment, one cannot make a definite statement as to what could have happened. I can’t say at this stage whether it is taxi violence or what. I am depending now on the police, may be through their investigation we will know what happened,” said Taaibosch.

He said: “We call upon all the taxi operators in the Ivory Park Taxi Association to give evidence where they can. If they can’t openly do so, let them come in as whistle blowers…If we don’t do that we will never get these perpetrators before the law.”